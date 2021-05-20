The Liberty Lutheran congregation will hold combined Sunday morning services with Friedens at 8:30 a.m., alternating the service location every other week, for June and July.
During the absence of a full-time pastor, the Lutheran Parish is enjoying our supply ministers, Jim Girven of Muncy and Linda Bohart of Liberty.
Next week is Pentecost and, if you are so inclined, wear something red. Pentecost is the day the Holy Spirit descended upon the disciples of Jesus. Christians mark this day as the beginning of the Christian Church, as we know it, as presented in the second chapter of Acts of the Apostles.
Don’t forget to pick up your preordered barbecue chicken at the Liberty Ballpark Pavilion on Monday, May 31, Memorial Day starting at 10:30 a.m. This event is sponsored by the Blockhouse Committee.
A Liberty High School senior who is a member of the Liberty Lutheran Parish and planning to attend college can apply for the Kathryn Brion Scholarship which will be awarded in their sophomore year. For an application, call 570-324-6327. Applications must be in by May 31.
The Liberty Youth Group is teaming with Tioga County Dairy Promotion Team to hold a drive-in ice cream social May 28 at Salem Lutheran Church. More information will be provided next week.
Recycling is Saturday, May 29, from 9 a.m.-noon. Volunteers or a community group wishing to volunteer for the job and make extra cash can contact Carolyn Moyer at 570-324-2432.
The day was perfect, the weather was great as about 200 people attended a beautiful memorial service for Richard “Dick” Alexander in the Liberty Ballpark at 1 p.m. After the service, Sharon, Dick’s wife, invited the attendees to a meal at the ballpark grounds.
The last day of school for Southern Tioga Schools is June 8. Graduation ceremonies for NP-Liberty and NP-Mansfield will be held at Island Park in Blossburg at separate times.