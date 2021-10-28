The Liberty Blockhouse Committee is sponsoring a Halloween parade Sunday, Oct. 31, with the line-up at 5 p.m. at the Liberty Fire Hall. Contact Tirsa Dobson at 570-404-4596.
Don’t forget your tricky tray items this week. Deliver items to Carol Mitstifer or the C&N Bank.
Once again we are taking part in Operation Christmas Child Shoe Boxes. We are collecting filled shoe boxes to delight boys and girls at Christmas time. Items that cannot be included are: all liquids; aerosol cans; candy; gum; toothpaste; glass containers or war-related toys. Please have your boxes at Salem Church by Nov. 14. If you are not able to shop for yourself, Barb will gladly shop for you.