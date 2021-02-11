Thank you to all who took the time to come in and donate to the American Red Cross blood drive. We had 18 appointments and collected 16 units of blood. With these donations, 64 patients were helped. The next drive for Liberty is tentatively set for March 30.
Because of the coronavirus, the Visitation & Communion Committee of the Liberty Lutheran Parish feels it is best that they don’t visit with the shut-ins at this time. When things get better they will continue with visits and communion. However, if you feel you would like a visit and communion now, please call Barb Buchanan at 570-353-6983.
The North Penn-Liberty High School varsity boys basketball team continues in its winning streak, having won seven games and lost none. Because of the snow dumped on us last week, the Mounties have to still do three make-up games: Wellsboro, Wyalusing and Canton. Brian Litzelman, teacher at NP-LHS, is their coach.
Next Wed., Feb. 17 is Ash Wednesday which marks the beginning of the Lent season. Liberty Lutheran Church will have a community Ash Wednesday service at 7 p.m. The imposition of ashes will be administered by the presiding minister.
Here’s wishing everyone a loving Valentine’s Day and remember to be kind to all.