Not rain nor cold nor COVID could stop the Liberty Lutheran Youth Group and the Dairy Promotion Team from serving guests car-hop style at the ice cream social Friday night, May 28 at Salem Lutheran Church. We had a great kitchen crew and car-hop staff.
Thanks to everyone who came out in the rain to support our cause. The money raised will be used for the Fill a Glass with Hope campaign (providing milk to families in need), and also for the 2022 ELCA National Youth Gathering. Another ice cream social is planned for later this summer. Keep watching for announcements.
Changes are coming in the recycling program at Liberty. We are changing the hours; recycling will be accepted between 9 and 11 a.m.
The Liberty Book Club will meet on Monday, June 21, at Ginny Shrodo’s home. The book for June is “All the Forgivenesses” by Elizabeth Hardinger. The next meeting is set for July 19 at Kathy Ingalls’ and the book selected is “Prairie Tale” by Melissa Gilbert. Read, rest and relax.
Blockhouse Festival will be held the last the weekend, June 26 and 27. Saturday, June 26, some of the activities planned are: corn hole and volleyball tournaments, pie baking contest, chicken barbecue, Hatchet House, Jacobi Falls Bluegrass Band and much more. Sunday, June 27, activities are: bike race, community worship service (in the ballpark), tractor show, ham dinner, basketball tournament, kids demolition derby and a variety show. Vendors will be open both days.