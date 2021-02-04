The “Souper Bowl” at Liberty Lutheran will not be a meal of countless crockpots of different kinds of homemade soups again this year because of COVID-19. Instead, we will be wearing our favorite team T-shirts to church Sunday. It can be any team and any sport. But, we will collect items for the Tioga County Foster Care Program. They need clothing items for adults and children, stuffed animals, sippy cups and toys. Please bring items to Liberty Lutheran Church by Feb. 14.
Hopefully, by February 2022, we will be able to have the soup luncheon on Super Bowl Day. The service Sunday will be held at Friedens Church at 8:30 a.m.
A family in our community is in need of gently-used baby boy clothing. If you have anything to donate, please drop it off at Liberty Lutheran Church labeled for baby boy and leave it under the coat rack.
The food pantry at Liberty Lutheran Church will be on Thursday, Feb. 11 from 9-11 a.m.
NP-Liberty boys varsity and JV basketball teams are doing very well. So far they have won all of their games making the record 6-0. The varsity team is coached by Brian Litzelman. Go Mounties!
The “Kreger Family Tree” book is at the printers. If you have not sent your payment of $37.15, per book, please do so soon.
Here’s hoping the groundhog won’t see his shadow on Tuesday.