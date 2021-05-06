The Liberty Garden Club will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday in the Liberty Lutheran Church for a plant exchange. Please bring your plants potted and labeled. Empty pots are available at the Liberty Lutheran Church by the coat rack. Come whether you have anything to exchange or not. New gardener wanna-be’s are welcome.
Don’t forget to order your barbecue chicken halves or dinners for Memorial Day, May 31. Pick up starts at 10 a.m. at the Liberty Ball Park pavilion. Call Suzy at 570-324-2917 or Barb at 570-324-5492 to preorder.
The Blockhouse committee is planning the Blockhouse Festival, held on the last Saturday in June. Plans are incomplete at this time, but many activities are planned.
Saturday, May 15 at 1 p.m., the Alexander family is having an outdoor memorial service for Richard (Dick) Alexander at the Liberty Ball Park. Come and reflect on Dick’s life and share a memory with his family. Bring a chair for your comfort.
Recycling is 9 a.m. to noon May 29 at Liberty Township Building.
The Mitstifer family is hosting an MS Walk at the Liberty Ball Park on May 15 at 5 p.m. Walkers are welcome. To give a donation, contact Betty Holcomb at 570-324-3901.
Prayers are needed for the following: Joan Yoder, Cecil Moyer, Ellen Route and Bob Buchanan.
Condolences go to the family of Vivian Urban, a longtime Liberty resident, who passed away last week.