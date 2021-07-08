A son, Knox Alexander, was born to Alex and Becca Black Belanger on June 24, weighing 6 pounds 9 ounces and measuring 20 ½ inches. Grandparents are Randy and Connie Black; great-grandparents are Jim and JoAnn Black and Alan Krotzer.
A son, Cale Lewis, was born to Colton and Jennifer Kreger Schiever on June 24, weighing in at 7 pounds 4 ounces and 19 inches. Grandparents are Jim and Nancy Grego Kreger and Mike and Annette Shiery Schiever of Harmony, and great-grandmother is Baiba Kalnins Kreger.
The Blockhouse Community Worship service is available for viewing at https://youtu.be/d8hZPMim710.
The First Community Dinner since 2020 will be on Wednesday, July 21 at the Liberty Ballpark (Borough Community Building, in case of rain). Lunch is at noon. The hot dogs, rolls, beverages and table service are provided. Bring a dish to share if able.
The Liberty Ballpark Playground Committee is raising money to rehabilitate the equipment. Order a turkey or ham sandwich made by Fry’s Turkey Ranch. The meal includes chips, coleslaw and a cookie for $6.50. Please order by July 27 by calling 570-324-5361. The delivery date is Aug. 5.
The Nauvoo United Methodist Church is having a drive-thru pulled pork sandwich sale from 5:30-7:15 p.m. Friday, July 16 at the Nauvoo Schoolhouse on Linck Hill Road. The meal includes barbecued pork, coleslaw, potato salad, baked beans, dessert and beverages. The cost is $9 for adults, $5 for 7-12 years and free for 6 years and under. For more information, call 570-324-6331.
The Fred Kreger reunion will be Sunday, July 25 at 1 p.m. at the home of Garron and Ginger Kreger, Liberty Township.