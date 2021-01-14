The Southern Tioga School District will resume face-to-face classes for grades K-3, attending Monday-Friday; grades 4-12 will return by using the hybrid schedule as they did last fall with two groups each coming on their designated two days. The students who have chosen cyberlearning will continue at home. Basketball practice started on Monday and the season games will be played in a new schedule.
The American Red Cross Bloodmobile will be at the Liberty Community Building at 7 West Hill St. (in the ballpark), from noon to 5 p.m. on Jan. 28. Please call JoAnn Black with questions at 570-324-2611.
The Liberty Food Pantry will be open 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14 at Liberty Lutheran Church.
The community mourns the passing of Joyce Repard Reed, 85. She was a Liberty resident all her life until moving to Wellsboro eight years ago. She was a member of the Liberty Lutheran Church and was active in the Liberty Fire Department. A memorial service for the family is planned for sometime in May.
The family of Richard “Dick” Alexander sent the following message: “Many thanks for acts of kindness through our difficult time with Dick’s recent passing. Thank you for the food, monetary donations, flowers and more. It is because of the amazing people in the Liberty community and their support that we got through this bereavement.”