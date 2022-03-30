Don’t forget the Kathryn Brion Scholarship application is due on April 10, for college-bound seniors at North Penn-Liberty.
Friedens Lutheran Church is planning a fish fry on Sunday, May 1 at 11 a.m. The church service will be at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
The Food Pantry is open every second Thursday of the month from 9-11 a.m. at Liberty Lutheran Church.
A new childcare center in Liberty is opening soon in the building behind the bank. It will be operated by Lindsay Zay of Liberty. Parents are invited to register their children at this time.
Dedicated Nursing Associates, Inc. is an elder care association in central Pennsylvania including Tioga County. This group and ensures each of our home care clients can remain in their homes as long as possible and will receive the love and care they deserve.
Their services include but are not limited to: bathing and dressing, meal preparation and feeding, light housekeeping medication reminders, appointments and errands, socialization and recreation activities. Contact Anthony Evans 844-280-3982 ext. 2670