Frieden’s Lutheran Church, Liberty held a combined parish worship service at 10 a.m. with supply pastor Barbara Horn. The Scripture was read by various parishioners, and the sermon was given by Karen Bloom Her sermon was coincidentally about fish, John 21:1-19. After the service, everyone was invited to go down to the social hall for a “fish fry” dinner with our own fishermen who also did the cooking. Yum, yum, delish!
The 95th annual meeting of the Liberty Alumni Association will be held in the gymnasium on Saturday, May 28, at 7 pm. A buffet will be catered by the Blockhouse Café. The cost of the dinner is $26 for the alumni and $20 for the guests. Alumni costs include $6 membership dues. Payment of dues will ensure that you receive a notice of the annual alumni banquet.
Liberty VFW sold barbecued chickens for Mother’s Day. The last time I got them they were very good and I think they will be again. But you have to order ahead of time. May 5 or 6 was the deadline for ordering and it’s a nice dinner for Mother’s Day. She doesn’t have to cook; just bring it home and eat it.