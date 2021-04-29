The Liberty Blockhouse Festival Committee will have a chicken barbecue on Memorial Day, May 31. Both halves and dinners are available. To purchase, you must pre-order by May 22. Call Suzy, 570-324-2917, or Barb 570-324-5492.
The Blockhouse Committee met Monday, April 26 to finalize events of the Blockhouse Festival which will take place the last weekend in June.
The Liberty Lutheran filled 18 Flood Buckets, which the Upper Susquehanna Synod picked up last week.
Liberty Lutheran will hold a congregational meeting on Sunday right after the church service.
Bible Study has resumed at Liberty Lutheran Church at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday.
The Quilting Group meets every Friday from 9 a.m.-noon. They are looking for helpers.
The Family of Richard (Dick) Alexander is having an outdoor memorial service in his memory on Saturday, May 15, at 1 p.m. at the Liberty Community Park, 7 West Hill Street, Liberty. Come and reflect on Dick’s life and share a memory with his family. You may want to bring a chair for your comfort.
Prayers are needed for the following Liberty people: Joan Yoder, Vivian Urban, Cecil Moyer, Ellen Route, Dianne and John Ostrom, Cindy and Larry Kreger.