The Liberty Lutheran Parish held three services on Easter Sunday. The Sunrise Service was held at Friedens at 6:30 a.m. Pastors Harry Colegrove from Harvest Family Fellowship and Tom Harmic from the United Methodist Church led the service. Music was performed by Haley Ridge, Gracie Bishop and Thomas Bishop and was part of the sermon. About 35 to 40 worshippers filled the pews.
Liberty Lutheran held a special service at their regular time, 8:30 a.m. The service started with a processional hymn, “Jesus Christ is Risen Today.” The youth did the professional carrying of the cross, two tall candles, the Bible, the communion and the Easter banner. While the organist and pianist played the hymn, Amy Feaster played the trumpet.
Oh, what sight and sound touched our senses! Steve Marshall sang a solo “Easter Song.” In a symbolic representation of “taking the gospel to the people,” a men’s quartet sang “I am the Bread of Life” during the gospel processional. After the sermon, Lay Minister Linda Bohart served communion. About 62 worshipers were in attendance.
Salem Lutheran Church had its Easter service at 9:45 a.m. with a full congregation of about 60. Amy Feaster provided special music on her trumpet. Lay Minister Linda Bohart led the service and served communion.
The Easter Egg Hunt at the Liberty Ballpark on Saturday, March 27 was a huge success. Sponsored partly by the borough council and Dobson’s Sips ‘n’ Sweets, the hunt brought out a large number of children and their parents. A gold egg could be redeemed for a cookie from Sips ‘n’ Sweets Bakery owned by Theresa Dobson. More activities were located in the community building. The Easter Bunny made a visit for hugs and high fives.
The community mourns the passing of Joyce Litzelman and former Liberty resident Roger Compton.