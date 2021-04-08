Today

Sunny. High 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.