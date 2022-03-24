A Chili Cookoff Contest/Silent Auction is Saturday, March 26 at the Borough Building in Liberty Ballpark. All entries should be at the building by 10 a.m. Judging will start at 11 a.m. The entry fee is $3. The Silent Auction is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will be available. For more information, call 570–404–4596. This event is sponsored by the Blockhouse Festival committee.
High school seniors who are planning to attend college are still eligible for a Kathryn Brion scholarship. Applications are available at Liberty and Salem Lutheran churches, or contact this columnist at 570–324–6327, Karen at 570-419–0418 or Barb at 570–353–6983. Please get applications to one of us by April 10.
North Penn-Liberty High School’s musical play “Moana” was a huge success, with a full house both nights, March 18 and 19. The cast of 48 included students from first through 12th grade all in their Islander and ocean costumes. The singing was beautiful, the acting was marvelous and the stage was wonderfully colorful. The musical was directed by Helen Feaster, music teacher at Southern Tioga School District.
Friedens Lutheran Church is planning a fish fry dinner on May 1. A combined church service will be at 10 a.m. followed by the fish dinner. Everyone is invited to attend.