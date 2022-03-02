Wednesday, March 2 begins Lent. An Ash Wednesday service will be held at the Liberty Lutheran Church at 7 p.m. with the imposition of ashes.
Come to the Pacific Island of Motunui as North Penn Liberty High School presents the musical “Moana, Jr.” on March 18 and 19 at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium. Tickets sold at the door — $8 for adults; $5 for students, free for lap children.
Recycling is the last Saturday of every month from 9 to 11 a.m. Items that are no longer acceptable for recycling include: clamshells, microwave trays, take-out containers, bakery containers, plastic packaging, toys, hangers, plastic furniture, styrofoam, oil containers, bulky/hard or rigid plastic, black plastic, flower pots and plastic bags.
These are things that can be recycled: plastic bottles and containers, including soda and water bottles, milk jugs, laundry jugs, shampoo bottles, yogurt containers and butter tubs. Clean well to remove any food residue. Labels and caps can remain.
Liberty Hair, a new hair salon, has opened in Liberty in the building just below the high school. The address is: 8727 State Route 414 Suite 2, Liberty. It provides haircuts only on a cash basis; walk ins are welcome. The salon is open 6-11 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The new owner and operator is Rachel Major; she can be reached at 570-532-8095.