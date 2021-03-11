Come on out for some great chicken barbecue at $7 for a half and $8 for a dinner on Sunday, March 21. Pick-up at 11 a.m. at the Liberty VFW Post 6755, 1616 Beutertown Road, Liberty. Call the post to pre-order at 570-324-2641.
Thank you to all who helped with the collection of items for the foster care program in Tioga County. This was a Thrivent Action Team project with $250 from Thrivent and a $50 gift card from Walmart. With the items provided by all of you, we were able then to purchase more needed items for children going into foster homes. Thanks to all of you.
The NP-Liberty varsity boys basketball team won their first play-off game with Lourdes Christian School, 44-36.
Their next play-off game is Thursday, March 11 at 8 p.m. with St. John Neumann Christian School at the Williamsport High School gymnasium. Livestreaming will probably be available for the game. Congratulations and good luck.
The students at Southern Tioga School District will return to regular full time classes on March 15. Masks will still be required.
Prayers are needed for the following people who are ill: Marilyn Norman, Art Plaxton, Dwight Sharp Sr., Harold Brown, Larry Kreger, Tom Jones and Joan Yoder.
Our deepest sympathies go to the friends and family of Beverly Mase as they mourn her passing. Beverly was a lifelong resident of Liberty and the loving wife of Larry Mase.