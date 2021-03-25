Today

Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Windy. Rain showers in the morning then becoming windy with mainly overcast skies in the afternoon. Morning high of 61F with temps falling to near 50. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.