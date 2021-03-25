A new book has been published, ‘”The Kreger Family Tree,” written by Baiba Kreger of Liberty.
The book traces the Kreger line back to 1796 in Pennsylvania. “The Kreger Family can actually be traced to when they were back in what is now known as Germany to the 15th century. Since it could not be verified I didn’t go back that far,” Kreger said.
This project was possible through the help of Esther Harer, who is a true historian. She collected old photos and memorabilia for 50-plus years. She had most of the Kreger family already on her genealogy program and together, she and Kreger added more to it. The book is about one inch thick and contains 3,000 names in the index.
The book begins with Johannes Kreger, born in 1796 near Shamokin Creek. He married Hannah Bartholomew and they had nine children. Later he moved his family to Liberty.
Their birth records are found in a Kreger Family Bible that is owned by Phyllis Ridge of Liberty. Johannes and Hannah are buried in the Old Evangelical Cemetery near the old B&D Garage on Old Route 15. Their tombstones are still visible in this wooded area cemetery.
The inspiration for the book came from a photograph of the children of Joseph Bartholomew Kreger. The picture was of four sons and a daughter, Mary.
“The son named John is the spitting image of my grandson Zachary,” Kreger said. “This is a family who lived five generations ago. I was hooked and started the genealogy of the Kreger family working with Esther Harer.
“The first 12 books (published) were just for my family as Christmas presents, in which I had included my family genealogy also,” she continued. “But many other Kreger families wanted a genealogy book, so I took out all of my family entries and made books for all Kreger families at large who wanted one.”
The cost of the book is $37.15. To purchase a copy, contact Tioga Office Products, 96 East Ave., Wellsboro, or call 570-724-4060.