Linda Stager wins Outdoor Writer awards

The Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association recently met in Hermitage for their annual craft improvement conference and craft excellence awards.
Linda Stager of Wellsboro was among the 2021 members honored. Her “Trees” photograph, published with an essay on the importance of trees, was chosen as the winner of the Best Published Newspaper Photo. Her article “Winter in Elk County” encouraging people to visit the wild elk herd garnered runner-up status in the Pennsylvania Elk Resource Specialty award.
These highly competitive awards are coveted by the best writers in the state. Stager has been honored previously with awards for her writing, photography and her book, “The Pine Creek Rail Trail Guidebook.”
“I am honored to spend time with these highly skilled outdoor writers which I so admire,” said Stager. “To be on the stage with them as a winner is such a privilege. I look around and know these are the best in our specialty. I always feel unworthy in comparison, but appreciate their support and encouragement.
“I have learned so much from them,” she continued. “My mentor is Don Knaus, who is widely known as an outdoor writer and who lives here in Wellsboro. But in the last year, two other local folks have joined our ranks: Lilace Guignard, and Chris Espenshade., also fine writers who speak to the conservation message.”
The 2022 annual conference is planned for Mansfield under the leadership of Knaus, a long-time member of the organization.