The Wellsboro Lions had a busy and successful day as rack after rack of chicken was cooked on the new barbecue pit at Woodland Park. They started early at 4 a.m. and ended with over 1,150 halves sold. The Lions appreciate their loyal customers and the overall community support that makes this signature fundraiser a success. All profit is used to support community projects and Lions International humanitarian causes.
The club welcomes new member candidates and invites anyone wanting information about joining to ask any Lion member, send a message using the Wellsboro Lions Facebook page, or call Secretary Tom Auman at 570-724-5940.