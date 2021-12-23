The Columbian Literary Exchange had its December meeting at the home of Marianne Bozzo. The program, given by Fran Garrison, was about the traveling librarians of the early 1900s.
“The Book of Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michelle Richardson detailed the mountainous paths to reach remote homesteads and often hostile people to loan them books for a week. A book woman travelled 18 miles round trip a day and found fulfillment in helping her remote customers.
Jojo Moyes wrote “The Giver of Stars,” which tells a similar tale about a society lady in Kentucky who took up the task of delivering books on horseback.
Garrison was a Mansfield University librarian before she retired. She brought the books to life with her insight into the characters and her colorful reading of their adventures.