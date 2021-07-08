Little Hickory Productions Inc., producer of Hickory Fest, continues to support local school music programs in the area, which is central to furthering the legacy of the late Sue Cunningham, co-founder of Hickory Fest, who cared deeply about creating music and connecting with youth through music.
Since 2018, the Wellsboro Area School District has been the beneficiary of Little Hickory Productions’ efforts through its K-12 music booster group which supports the district’s music department.
A total of four student musicians were awarded individual $500 scholarships toward attending a summer music camp of their choice. These students were recognized at the annual Hickory Fest music festival in August of 2018 and 2019 and were invited to perform on the festival stage for all in attendance.
When the realities of the pandemic began to play out, it was apparent that the restrictions on travel and crowds would mean Hickory Fest 2020 would not go on. This did not stop Little Hickory Productions from supporting the area music programs.
The Wellsboro Hornets Music Booster gratefully received a $1,000 donation despite the main source of support, the festival, being canceled. Since that time, the festival has undergone some changes including its venue and date.
Throughout the extended duration of the pandemic and future planning stages of the next Hickory Fest weekend, Frank Serio, Little Hickory Productions founder, has remained connected with the Wellsboro music teachers, Dan Sensenig, Morgan Shaffer and Molly Cary, to keep in contact and offer support where needed.
This year, Little Hickory Productions will donate $500 to the Wellsboro Hornets Music Booster, and plans to return to the previous format in the future of awarding scholarships to one high school applicant and one middle school applicant for the purpose of furthering their music education at a summer music camp.
Some of the purchases made possible by these donations include percussion instruments, instrumental equipment, face masks for all students in the performing ensembles and musical, instrument shields, and storage shelves.