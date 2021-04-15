Little Pine State Park near Waterville is offering a “Birding on Lake Shore Trail” program at 1 and 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 24. Topics will include the different birds that live at Little Pine and also how to identify them. Bring binoculars and other birding gear.
All children must be accompanied by an adult to participate. All participants will need to follow the CDC guidelines for social distancing and wear a mask at all times to attend. If you are sick or have been around someone who has been sick, stay home.
Registration is highly recommended (limited to 10 people), and may be modified or canceled in the event of severe weather or new CDC guidelines. Register in a group if more than one person is coming.
Registrations will be taken by going to DCNR’s calendar of events and selecting Little Pine State Park. If you need assistance, call the park office at 570-753-6000. Meet at the beginning of Lake Shore Trail (kiosk at top of dam).
For more information on state parks and forests in Pennsylvania visit www.dcnr.state.pa.us.