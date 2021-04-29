Little Pine State Park at Waterville is offering a “Whitetail Deer” program at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 8. Some topics will include the challenge of chronic wasting disease and other challenges facing the deer today.
There will also be a craft. This program is designed to be informal.
All children must be accompanied by an adult to participate.
Also, all participants will need to follow the CDC guidelines for social distancing and wear a mask at all times to attend this program.
If you are sick or have been around someone who has been sick, stay home.
Registration is highly recommended (limited to 20 people per session).
Program may be modified or canceled in the event of severe weather or new CDC guidelines.
Register in a group if more than one person is coming.
Registrations will be taken by going to DCNR’s calendar of events and selecting Little Pine State Park.
If you need assistance, call 570-753-6000. Meet at Pavilion #2.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, contact the Pennsylvania Bureau of State Parks at 1-888-PA-PARKS (voice), 717-558-2711 (local or international voice), or 711 (AT&T Relay Services).
With at least three days notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.
For more information on state parks and forests in Pennsylvania visit www.dcnr.state.pa.us.