There will be a “SMART Fishing Program” at Little Pine State Park on Tuesday, July 4, at 9:30 a.m. This program is geared toward teaching others to be responsible anglers. Meet at the boat launch of Little Pine Reservoir.
Join the park naturalist on Saturday, July 8 at 3:30 p.m. to learn more about the black bears in Pennsylvania. Topics will include adaptations, diet and a brief overview of the natural history of the black bear in PA. This is designed to be an informal program. Meet at the beach.
There will also be a program at Little Pine State Park called “World of Bats” later on Saturday, July 8 at 8:15 p.m. This program will be focusing on some of the bats’ adaptations, some myths about bats and a fungus that is threatening their population. There will also be a bat count, weather permitting. Meet at the amphitheater.
All program may be modified or cancelled in the event of severe weather or new community guidelines. All children must be accompanied by an adult in order to participate.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, contact the Pennsylvania Bureau of State Parks at 1-888-PA-PARKS (voice), 717-558-2711 (local or international voice), or 711 (AT&T Relay Services). With at least three days notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.
For more information on state parks and forests in Pennsylvania visit the DCNR website at www.dcnr.state.pa.us.