On Friday, July 1 at 3:30 p.m. Little Pine State Park will hold a “Stream Study.” This program is for families with children. Join the park naturalist and explore an underwater community to find some different aquatic insects that call this creek home. Please wear water shoes. Meet at the amphitheater.
On Friday, July 1 at 8:30 p.m. there will be a program on “Fireflies.” Join the park naturalist to learn about fireflies and why they light up nature during night timethis particular time of the year. Meet at the amphitheater.
On Sunday, July 3 at 7:30 p.m. there will be a program on the “Lumbering of the Little Pine Valley.” Step back in time and experience the culture of the lumbermen in the late 1800s. Topics will include the local history of the area, the different developments made in this era, and the results at the end of this era. Meet at the amphitheater.
Monday, July 4 is Fish for Free Day (no license required). At 9:30 a.m. there will be a “SMART Fishing” program at Little Pine State Park. This program is geared toward teaching responsible fishing. Meet at the boat launch of Little Pine Reservoir.
All children must be accompanied by an adult.Programs may be modified or cancelled in the event of severe weather, high water or new CDC guidelines.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please call 1-888-PA-PARKS (voice), 717-558-2711 (local or international voice), or 711 (AT&T Relay Services). With at least three days notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available.
For more information visit www.dcnr.state.pa.us