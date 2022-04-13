Stop by the eagle watch at Little Pine State Park between 10 a.m. and noon on Friday, April 22 to learn about the bald eagles and use your binoculars and a provided spotting scope as participants hope to see some of the eagles that call the Little Pine Creek Valley home.
All children must be accompanied by an adult to participate. The program may be modified or cancelled in the event of severe weather or new CDC guidelines. Meet at the Eagle Watch.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, contact the Pennsylvania Bureau of State Parks at 1-888-PA-PARKS (voice), 717-558-2711 (local or international voice), or 711 (AT&T Relay Services). With at least three days notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.
For more information on state parks and forests in Pennsylvania visit www.dcnr.state.pa.us.