The Pennsylvania Bar Association has presented awards that recognize outstanding leadership in the legal profession and extraordinary service and long-standing membership in the association.
Rita G. Alexyn, The Law Office of Ritz G. Alexyn, Mansfield, received the President’s Award for professionalism, dedication and commitment as a member of the PBA Executive Director Search and Transition Committee that reviewed resumes and participated of interviews for candidates to fill the position of PBA executive director.
The President’s Awards, presented by 2022-23 PBA President Jay N. Silberblatt, recognize extraordinary commitment to the association.
The awards were presented during a ceremony at the PBA annual meeting May 3-5 in Philadelphia.