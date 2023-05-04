About 25 years ago I typed my last name into the Google of the day, which was Alta Vista, and found four branches of my family in Hungary and eventually the village of Gyekis in what is now Slovakia and before that “Greater Hungary.” We went there in the late ‘90s.
This past March, we went back to that family place, Budapest, to visit some of that family and then get on a Viking Long Ship known as LIF, and head south on the Danube towards the Black Sea.
For any of you who have followed our kayaking adventures, you already know that we began using “motherships” such as bear hunting boats, sailboats, former hospital ships, etc. to do our kayaking trips beginning at about the age of 70 and when my other half announced that she did not wish to sleep on river gravel in bear ... you know... anymore.
Now we were traveling on a horse of a different color. It was still a small ship, only 180 or so guests, but pretty grand by our standards. When others on the LIF began asking us questions about our “cruise” experiences and we admitted that 22 foot kayaks and motherships were our limits, at first we got silence, until the laughter began.
So if you have any qualms about traveling with more than 10 or so people, join the group, but we both figured if we were going to see much of the rest of the world from this point on, we better get started.
And that part of the world intrigued us, especially since it was and is still adjusting to being out of Russian domination and yet is very close to that particular bear.
It was the first Viking trip south on the Danube this spring and still pretty cool and windy some of the time. We traveled through the Hungarian plains first, with Hungary on both sides as we experienced the old horse culture and then on to Vukovar, Croatia on the west side and Serbia on the east.
Being a former Peace Corps forester in the ‘60s, I learned to avoid areas of high tourist concentrations (or any tourist concentration) and that is exactly what a group getting off a boat is. As well, I had seen my quota of temples, churches and museums by 1967.
Most mornings I would simply walk off the boarding bridge of the ship and usually up a hill into whatever awaited me. My intent here was to just enjoy the grand views usually of the Danube and its close surroundings and then sit in a café somewhere and watch people.
If that was not possible, then I would wander off as the group stood somewhere looking at something on tour. Only once was there a problem with that as I returned only to see the bus leaving without me. This was in Bucharest, Rumania, a very large city, and I was alone without any inkling of Romanian.
After an attempt to interest a young woman in helping me call a taxi, and having her almost jump out of her shoes and skin, I found a young man named Christian who called a taxi for me as I didn’t know the proper dialing technique.
I got quite a tour of the area around parliament which looked like it could house a significant portion of the city’s population and I got back to the hotel before the bus.
In most places we landed, it was not that difficult to blend. Without the group, I did not attract much if any attention. In Bulgaria, and especially in the rural areas of that country, communities looked more third world than first or second. More than that, many of those areas look like people have simply given up.
We spent seven nights on LIF, usually traveling to our next destination during the night and walking out on the upper deck to new surroundings in the morning. I would open our huge bedroom window blinds in the morning darkness and watch as the darkness became trees and occasional lights, hills, boats, and a change in the terrain.
The LIf was a beautiful, long, thin, four-deck boat. Travel was almost without any feeling of motion unlike the open sea. Viking is a special outfit in most ways. Of all the things that humans can control in that environment, Viking did almost all of it very well. The people, the food, the environment were all special.
There was even a man named Tomas playing the piano every afternoon, and being ball roomers, we became the dancers for many folks having their evening drink as the waiters swirled around us.
To sum it up, pretty good for a guy who does not like crowds.