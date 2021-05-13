Mansfield’s Rhythms Academy of Dance’s Competitive Dance Teams, Footwork and Jr. Footwork, competed recently at two dance competitions in Lancaster: Beyond the Stars on April 23-25 and StarQuest on April 30-May 2.
At Beyond the Stars, Faith Harold of Mansfield and Amelia Sherwood of Williamsport first competed in “U Got Me Up” and received Platinum. Next, Mia Brooks of Blossburg, Maddy Moore of Wellsboro and Alexis Hutcheson of Tioga tapped to “Bellhop Boogie” and received High Gold and third place overall high score in division.
Alison Davey of Mansfield and Lucia Mignano of Wellsboro then joined Faith to compete with “Mission Impossible” and received Platinum and first place overall high score in division. Faith tapped next to “Celloopa,” and received Platinum and a Judges Award for Complete Confidence, set in the pocket of the music.
Alison and Lucia competed next to “Bust off the Bass,” and received High Gold and first place overall high score in division. Faith and Amelia competed in another duet to “I Can Transform Ya” and received Platinum; and Faith, finished the competition tapping to “Work for It,” receiving Platinum and first place overall high score in division.
At StarQuest, Faith competed first with a modern solo to “Futile Devices,” receiving Platinum; “U Got Me Up” dancers tapped next and received Platinum and first place overall high score in the Adult division, duet, trio or group.
“Mission Impossible” dancers received Platinum. “I Can Transform Ya” dancers received Platinum. “Bellhop Boogie” dancers received High Gold and a Costume Award. “Bust off the Bass” dancers received Platinum and first place overall high score in division; and “Work for It,” Faith’s tap solo, received Platinum and 15th place overall high score in division.