Mansfield’s Rhythms Academy of Dance’s competitive dance teams, Footwork and Jr. Footwork, attended the sold out dance competition, Beyond the Stars, in Lancaster that was held this past weekend, April 22-24.
Results in order of performance: Alison Davey from Mansfield danced solo in “Swing Break” receiving Platinum and first place overall high score in division. “Jailhouse Rock” dancers, Jewel Beck from Liberty, Mia Brooks from Blossburg, Alexis Hutcheson from Tioga and Maddy Moore from Wellsboro received Platinum and first place overall high score in division. Faith Harold of Mansfield tapped next solo in “Hey Hey Hey” and received Platinum and fifth place overall high score in division; and “Feel it Still” dancers, Alison and Faith, finished out the competition receiving Platinum, a Class Act, Clean and Classy Judges Award and fourth place overall high score in division.
Dancers next compete in May in Utica, N.Y.