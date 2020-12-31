In 2019, Dr. Donna Mettler opened a scholarship fund at the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers honoring her lifelong commitment to education. Donna and Ken Mettler saw this as a way to continue Donna’s commitment forever.
“When you create a charitable fund through the Community Foundation, you have the opportunity to benefit your community forever with a permanent endowment,” said Suzanne Lee, president. “Your gift is invested over time and earnings are used to make grants addressing community needs. Your gift is a permanent source of community capital, impacting the community today and in the future.”
Dr. Mettler has had a career in public education that spanned 41 years. She has served as a special education teacher and reading specialist, an elementary principal, superintendent of the Wellsboro Area School District and as the PA regional coordinator of the Inspired Leadership Program. The Dr. Donna L. Mettler Scholarship Fund matches its philanthropic goals.
This first year $10,000 was available to award from the fund. The fund supports graduating Wellsboro Area High School seniors pursuing a degree in education with a preference for elementary education.
Two recipients were chosen by a scholarship selection committee each receiving a $5,000 award: Caitlyn Callahan and Ashayla Faulkner.
Ashayla wrote in her application essay that her “dream is to influence and encourage a younger generation to set their goals high and make an impact on the world.” Ashayla is studying elementary education at Liberty University.
Caitlyn said, “I am so happy that I received the scholarship. This has allowed me to focus on my educational responsibilities in college while rewarding me for my hard work in high school.” Caitlyn is attending Millersville University and majoring in early childhood education.
“Although we were not able to congratulate the recipients in person, we are really excited that two extremely, highly-qualified seniors were selected for our first annual scholarship awards. We wish Caitlyn and Ashayla much success as they continue their education.” said Dr. Mettler.
For scholarship information and applications visit www.twintierscf.org.