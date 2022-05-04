St. John’s Episcopal Church was the setting for the April 23 meeting of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, Pi Chapter.
Under the leadership of President Deborah Johnson, an auction was held to raise money to fund projects that will support educators and children.
Plans were made for the upcoming state convention, including a workshop creating handmade cards to be used in the chapter gift basket, which will be sold at the convention to further support educators.
In addition, new officers were elected and will lead the group for the next two years.
Officers will be: President Kay Stuart, First Vice President Grace Schauer, Second Vice President Greta Marie Taft and Secretary Bonnie Miller.
DKG is an international society of key women educators who promote professional and personal growth and excellence in education.
For more information contact Kay Stuart at kaystuart52@gmail.com.