Esther Grace Bishop, a member of the Southern Tioga FFA chapter in Liberty, will be on stage and in the spotlight Nov. 1-4 during the 2023 National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis.
Bishop, a 2023 graduate and the daughter of Tim and Anne Bishop, has been selected to be a member of the National FFA Chorus.
The National FFA Chorus will perform several times during the national convention and expo, adding excitement and motivation to the sessions through their music.
Bishop will join fellow chorus members in Indianapolis for rehearsals three days before the convention and expo begins.
Corteva Agriscience sponsors the National FFA Chorus.
The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 945,000 student members as part of 9,163 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.