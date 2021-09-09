“Nessmuk: In Defense of Nature” has been selected a as feature film for the 2021 Toronto I Film Festival, Sept. 9 and Sept. 15. The 90-minute film was directed and produced by Gale Largey of Wellsboro in association with Mark Polonia and Brian Morral. It includes the talents of many local artists, musicians and photographers.
In its 14th year, the festival is internationally-competitive. Selections are made from submissions from a wide range of countries. Due to COVID-19, this year the selected films are being streamed online.
The 90-minute film highlights the life of George Washington Sears (1821-1890), better known as Nessmuk. As an early environmentalist, Nessmuk wrote about the need to restrict uncontrolled deforestation, the toxic pollution of waters and the need to protect wildlife threatened with extinction.
His book “Woodcraft” (1884) is a classic guide for camping and continues to be reprinted. As a reflection of his influence, an array of Nessmuk knives, backpacks, hatchets and canoes still bear his name.
Nessmuk is buried in Wellsboro and is commonly associated with the community: Nessmuk Lake, Mount Nessmuk, Nessmuk Rod & Gun Club and the Nessmuk Helipad. The Wellsboro High School yearbook is also aptly named Nessmuk, and this year’s Laurel Festival’s theme was “Nessmuk” during which the film was originally shown.