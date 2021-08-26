Gov. Tom Wolf announced that his office has awarded $602,306 in grants to help Pennsylvania’s rural communities increase protection from wildfires.
The grants were awarded to qualifying local firefighting forces in rural areas and communities with fewer than 10,000 people. The funding may be used for training and equipment purchases directly related to fighting brush and forest fires.
Two local departments received grants: $3,000 to Cedar Mountain Wildfire Crew, Inc. based in Mansfield and $2,331 to the South Creek Volunteer Fire Company, Inc. in Gillett.
Grants are awarded on a cost-share basis. The maximum grant awarded in 2021 is $10,000 and cannot exceed 50% of the actual expenditures of local, public and private nonprofit organizations in the agreement. The full list of recipients is available online.
Priority was placed on projects that include the purchase of wildfire suppression equipment and protective clothing. Grants may also be used for purchasing mobile or portable radios, installing dry hydrants, wildfire prevention and mitigation work, training wildfire fighters, or converting and maintaining federal excess vehicles. The vehicles are presented to the local departments exhibiting the greatest needs and those that commit to outfitting them for fire suppression.