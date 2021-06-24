Every year, The Rotary Club of Wellsboro provides significant support for the Pennsylvania State Laurel Festival by raising money to donate toward the queens’ scholarships and the overall operation of the festival.
Also each year, the Rotary Club has a float in the parade. In keeping with the 2021 theme of the parade, “Nessmuk,” (George Washington Sears, the local pioneer in the fields of environmentalism and ecology), the Rotary Club parade float featured a painting of a log cabin evoking the time period of Nessmuk’s activities.
Student artists, led by Jessa Lohr, a 2021 Wellsboro High School graduate and including Sophie Kurtz and Madison Lohr, created the painting over two evenings in the week before the parade. Adults providing technical and logistical support included Spring Lorh and Caleb Williams.
Also featured on the float was a canoe based on Nessmuk’s design, which was super light weight for easy portages between waterways. Zack Buck, a gunsmith with a shop in Morris, held a period rifle as he represented Nessmuk on the float during the parade on June 19.
The Rotary Club of Wellsboro raises funds through activities like the chicken barbecue during the Susquehannock Trail Performance Rally, the hunting rifle raffle and the Laurel Festival Booster Dinner. It has donated as much as $40,000 back to the community annually. It is part of a world-wide network of 24,000 independent Rotary Clubs.