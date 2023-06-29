Galeton Area School District has worked hard over the past several years to identify a solution to the deteriorating tennis courts. The courts have been beneficial for the District’s tennis teams that have regularly been competitive at district competitions and they are enjoyed by many community members.
The District identified a method to repair the courts, as well as the adjacent basketball court to ensure that students and community members can enjoy them for years to come. The total cost of the project is approximately $160,000 and the Galeton Foundation has made a contribution of $89,000 to support this project. Additionally, the Galeton Rotary has made a $10,000 contribution to the project. Installation of the surfacing material took place during the first week of June and all courts are now in playable condition.
Galeton Area School District would like to thank both the Galeton Foundation and the Galeton Rotary for making this project a possibility!