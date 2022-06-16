Miracle-Ear of Wellsboro, part of the nationwide hearing solution franchise, partnered with the Miracle-Ear Foundation, to provide Joan Nauman the gift of sound – life-changing, cutting edge hearing aids and a lifetime of qualifying services. More than 48 million Americans suffer from hearing loss, and more than 7 million people who need hearing aids cannot afford them.
To speak with a local hearing care professional about hearing loss and the great work that the Miracle-Ear Foundation does in the Wellsboro community, contact listentolife@hearinginstruments.net.
The Miracle-Ear Foundation is a Minneapolis-based non-profit organization that has supported underserved adults and children across the country with their hearing healthcare needs for over 30 years. The Foundation partnered with local franchisee, Julie Beall-McKelvey and her staff to give the gift of sound to Joan Nauman. Thanks to the support of Miracle-Ear franchise owners and donors across the country, the Miracle-Ear Foundation has donated more than 34,000 hearing aids to over 18,000 children and adults nationwide.
“It can be easy to underestimate the value of hearing; however, it affects nearly every aspect of our lives,” said Beall-McKelvey. “Hearing loss can inhibit everything from the enjoyment of simple pleasures to meaningful relationships, fulfilling work or education and overall wellbeing. That is why the staff at all 34 of our Miracle-Ear locations are happy to donate resources and time to enhance the lives of others."
The local Wellsboro Miracle-Ear franchise has supported adults and children in Wellsboro for many years, providing hundreds of hearing aids to those in need.
“We’re proud to support better hearing in our community,” said Beall-McKelvey. “When given the chance to improve lives through the gift of sound, we want to ensure every Wellsboro resident has the opportunity.”
For more information, visit www.miracle-earfoundation.org. To find a store near you or to take a simple test to determine if you could benefit from a free hearing check-up, visit miracle-ear.com.