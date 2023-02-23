Ticket holders from across the country won cash prizes in Mostly Mutts’ annual Mutts Madness Raffle.
The drawing was held Sunday, Feb. 12, at Penn’s Tavern, Sunbury. All proceeds benefit the no-kill animal shelter in Sunbury.
Lori Redell of Wellsboro won $100. Stacy Romberger of Hiram, Ohio, won the grand prize of $500, and an anonymous individual who purchased a ticket in memory of Rumbo from Mostly Mutts won $50.
A total of 775 tickets were sold in the raffle, one of the shelter’s major annual fundraisers supporting the care of nearly 50 dogs and a few cats housed at the shelter.
For more information visit www.mostlymuttsonline.com or call 570-988-6483.