Today

Sun and a few passing clouds. High 38F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. High near 50F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.