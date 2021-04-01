The work of emerging student artists at Slippery Rock University will be on display now through April 30 via a virtual exhibition, “MOSAIC: Individually Together.”
Participating student artists are enrolled in the University’s professional practices course, Art Seminar, and under the instruction of Heather Hertel, professor of art.
Featured student artists include: Jeffery Gunn, a junior art major from Coudersport, and Vera Pieri, a junior art major from Blossburg.
“Each spring, students would normally have the opportunity to put together an exhibition and host a reception, and it’s at those receptions where there is a lot of conversation (about the works) and attendees get to physically experience the artwork,” said Hertel. “This year, though, because of the pandemic, we had to get creative with transitioning these very social and physical events to an online platform.”
That transition led the class to use Instagram’s gallery feature to create a virtual art gallery, while also using Facebook to expand their presence. Each student would be allocated three posts, with one post serving as a video introduction to the artist and two posts showcasing two pieces of their work. Artwork could include paintings, printmaking, drawing, photography and digital art.
It is through this piecing together of diverse artists and mediums distanced due to COVID-19 that provided the exhibition with its theme of being “individually together.”
In addition to showcasing the work of SRU art students, a virtual April 1 reception will also honor the winners of the Third Annual SRU Draw, a drawing competition sponsored by the University’s Art Department in January. That event invited high school students from 15 different schools to submit their artwork on Instagram. Students were judged by three Art Department faculty, including Hertel, on technique, imagination and clear documentation.
The 7 p.m., April 1 reception is free and open to the public and will be available via the exhibition’s Facebook page or Instagram feed.