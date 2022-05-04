The Bradford County Heritage Association, curators of the Heritage Village and Farm Museum, offer the 8th Annual Farm Days 1866 educational program for up to 800-plus public, private and home schooled fourth grade students.
The Farm Days 1866 educational program will be held Monday and Tuesday May 16 and 17. The program follows the book “Farmer Boy” by Laura Ingalls Wilder, with exhibits, demonstrations and hands-on activities of family life in 1866.
This program, offered at no cost to the schools, is sponsored by Bradford County United Way, Community Foundation of the Twin Tiers, Sylvania Lions Club, Troy Vets Club, Towanda VFW, and private individuals. There are over 100 volunteers including Troy High School students and in-kind donations of supplies and materials.
Schools attending include: Lynch Bustin in Athens, SRU East Smithfield campus in Athens, Wellsboro, Canton, Miller Elementary in Mansfield, Trinity Lutheran in Wellsboro, St. Agnes in Towanda, North East Bradford, Troy, Towanda, Sullivan County, Wyalusing and New Covenant in Mansfield.