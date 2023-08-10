Several university students recently returned from studying abroad in the Central American country of Belize along with 13 other Commonwealth University students from the Mansfield and Lock Haven locations. The students were part of a faculty-led, short-term study abroad program that has been introducing students to Belize since 2014.
Local students on the trip included Paige Grant of Galeton.Charisma Grega of Mansfield. Hailey Thomas of Columbia Crossroads and Kathryn Tice of Covington.
Faculty who accompanied the students on the trip were Drs. Jeffrey Bosworth and Jonathan C. Rothermel from the Mansfield location.
While in Belize from May 23 to June 6, students researched the politics, culture and economy of Belize. Students chose from one of four major research questions focusing on cultural identity, globalization, sustainable development or democracy, and while in-country they gathered field notes on their research topic.
Belize is a developing country, and the contrast in wealth was noted by students. However, students also observed the friendly demeanor and optimism of Belizeans.
Drs. Bosworth and Rothermel facilitated opportunities for students to talk to a wide range of Belizeans, including community activists, business leaders and politicians. There also were impromptu opportunities for the students as well, when the president of the senate, the Honorable Carolyn Trench Sandiford, showed up while students were touring the National Assembly to answer their questions.
The small size of the country, a population estimated around 400,000 — a size similar to the state of Massachusetts, allowed students to experience a wide variety of the country’s attractions. They climbed Mayan temples in Orange Walk also known as “Sugar City,” participated in Garifuna drumming in Hopkins, cooled off in the surf of Placencia, learned to make tamales in San Ignacio and snorkeled in the second largest barrier reef in the world off the coast of Caye Caulker, among many other adventures.
On a visit to the U.S. Embassy in Belmopan, the capital of Belize, U.S. Ambassador Michelle Kwan, the former Olympian figure skater turned diplomat, took time to share her story with students and encourage them to pursue their dreams.
For most of the students, it was their first time leaving the country, and for at least five students, it was their first time on an airplane.
To make a financial contribution toward future trips to Belize, contact Jonathan Rothermel at jrotherm@commonwealthu.edu.