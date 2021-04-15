Jessa Lohr, 18, a senior at Wellsboro Area High School, has been named the Young Woman of the Month for April by the Wellsboro BPW Club.
Jessa is the daughter of Spring and Chris Lohr of Wellsboro. She is enrolled in the college preparatory and honors curriculum.
She is a member of National Honor Society, Women’s and Dickens choirs, and plays soccer and softball. Outside of school, she enjoys drawing, painting and woodburning.
After graduation, Jessa plans to attend Mansfield University with an undeclared major to start.