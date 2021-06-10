I have an interest in learning from long-distance hikers who tackle difficult trails, especially those hiker/runners who have a specific agenda/purpose.
Paul Stutzman, for instance, needed healing from the intense grief he was experiencing after losing his wife to cancer. He found relief and, more than that, found out more about himself than he expected, by doing an unsupported thru-hike of the 2,200 mile Appalachian Trail. He relates all this in his book “Hiking Through,” which I just finished reading for the second time.
Recently, another hiker whom I hadn’t heard about, attempted a north-bound supported Fastest Known Time (FKT) by a woman of the Appalachian Trail. Liz Anjos, age 35, originally from Schwenksville, a small town in southeastern Pennsylvania, began her thru-hike at midnight on July 7, 2020, putting in a crazy first-day 69-mile jaunt. Although she suffered painful shin splints later in her hike she completed her quest in 51 days, 16 hours 30 minutes.
Attempting an FKT in itself is rather bizarre, but there are more almost unbelievable hiking accomplishment than the speed demon’s quest to be the person who hiked a long distance trail in the shortest time.
Consider Liz Anjos’ mentor, Warren Doyle, whom Liz employed to help her with her speed hike. He was the first to establish an FKT of the Appalachian Trail in 1973. But, (put this on your to-do list) he subsequently hiked this monster a total of 18 times. (More about him in a later column).
Back to Liz Anjos. Long distance hiking requires special attention to gear and food. When asked by Mary Beth Skylis, a writer specializing in personal narratives from outdoorsy people, what Liz’s favorite piece of gear was her surprising response was “a flashlight.” Who would have thought it. But Liz often started hiking in the middle of the night and finishing around midnight. Of course she needed a light.
A list of equipment is rather simple. Weight is an important issue, so superfluous gear is left home. Here’s a list, not including food and a change of clothes: one large backpack plus rain cover, one lightweight backpacking tent, one sleeping bag plus sleeping bag liner, one air mattress, one camping stove with pot, gas cartridge and matches, one set of plates and cups, one camping spoon and one pocket knife.
You’re all set now, so get out there and conquer that trail.