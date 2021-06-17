The annual Loud family reunion for descendants of Karl Loud and B. Anne Beggs Loud Coolidge is scheduled for Saturday, July 10, at the Coolidge Hollow Church pavilion, south of Wellsboro on State Route 287.
The picnic begins at 1 p.m. Children’s games are before lunch. The meat, side dishes, drinks and tableware will be provided. If you like, you may bring your own dessert.
Those attending may, but are not required, bring a gift basket for the adult raffle and brown bag items for the children’s raffle. Proceeds go toward reunion expenses.
Family members are also asked to update marriages/partners, births and deaths by emailing this information prior to the reunion to deborahcleveland48@yahoo.com.
An updated printed family directory will be distributed to families at a later date. The current Loud Directory is still missing information. Check your own, your children’s and grandchildren’s listings. Pictures and notes are welcome.