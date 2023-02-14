About 30 friends and family turned out to honor World War II veteran Allen “Oddie” Scranton on his 105th birthday.
The celebration took place at the Carleton Nursing Home, where Oddie now lives, on Monday afternoon, Feb. 6.
He is Tioga County’s oldest living World War II veteran.
In attendance were his daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Tom Gamble of Wellsboro, and granddaughter Emily Kreider. Daughter Carol Scranton was unable to attend, but provided a photographic collage of Oddie, his wife Evelyn, who died in 1996, and their family.
State Rep. Clint Owlett presented Oddie with House Citation in honor of his birthday milestone.
People chatted, sang and had refreshments during the festivities.