Today

Cloudy with occasional rain in the afternoon. High 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Rain. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

Tomorrow

Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. Morning high of 50F with temps falling sharply to near 30. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.