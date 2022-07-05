Have you ever wondered what a day in the life of a forest products industry worker looks like? The Lumber Heritage Region funded by DCNR’s partnership grant has produced its first Local Legends of Lumbering video series.
The lumber harvested in Pennsylvania’s forests helped build America in the 19th and 20th centuries. Today it is no different; the hardwoods harvested in the LHR are sought after worldwide.
This is an interesting industry in so many ways; listening to the stories of how things were and are done, generationally, is eye-opening and heartwarming.
The goal for this video is to reach people living in the 15-county LHR and give them a better understanding of the impact the forest products industry has on everyday lives. It's a way to educate people on the importance of using hardwoods in their lives. Most of all, it is a way to educate youth on how a career in the forest products industry can be challenging, rewarding and fruitful. The legends depicted in these videos are sharing life’s journeys in hopes that more people gain not only an understanding of the many uses of lumber, but also build a deeper appreciation for the area we live in.
The video series can be found at https://lumberheritage.org/discover/local-legends-of-lumbering. The series of four includes an introduction video and three, half-hour videos. The first interview is with Max Bingaman, Bingaman Lumber. The next two are Roger Rorabaugh, the former Rorabaugh Lumber and Larry, Dennis, Jake, and Jessica (Fresch) Hickman of Hickman Woods. Each of these videos hold stories that are irreplaceable to the industry. “I had the most wonderful time doing the interviews for these videos. There are two things that are evident with all these individuals; respect for the forests and deep family ties,” said Holly Komonczi, executive director.
For more information on careers in the forest products industry, visit www.lumberheritage.org/industry. For information about the LHR and how to get involved, email info@lumberheritage.org.
The LHR is a 15-county region in Northwest/Northcentral Pennsylvania that accentuates the importance of the lumber industry for the past, present and future. The goal of the heritage region is to market its assets to potential visitors, serve as a resource to the Pennsylvania hardwood industry and to keep the economic impact of the region at the forefront.