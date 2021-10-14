The Tioga County Lyme Disease Support Group meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21 in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro. This meeting is free and open to the public.
Hosting the meeting is Michelle Lockwood of Wellsboro, a member of the group. She will lead a discussion about Lyme and co-infections. The purpose of the group is to share disease management ideas and to provide encouragement to one another.
For more information, call 570-439-2000 or email tiogacountylyme@palyme.org.