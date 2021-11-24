Madeline Bryant, a senior at Wellsboro Area High School, has been selected as the Wellsboro Business & Professional Women’s Club Young Woman of the Month for October.
Madeline, 18, is the daughter of Shawn and Ellen Bryant of Wellsboro.
In school she is captain of the varsity cross country squad, active in track and girls soccer, secretary of the National Honor Society chapter, senior class president, a member of the handbell ensemble, student council, Connect 4 and the Tioga County Youth Leadership Program.
Madeline’s out-of-school activities include dancing with First Position Dance Studio, attending summer programs through Duke Talent Identification Program and Pennsylvania Free Enterprise Week, working at the family business, studying French, traveling, reading, skiing and baking.
After graduation, Madeline plans to study abroad, attend a four-year college majoring in biochemistry and environmental policy before pursuing a graduate degree in toxicology.