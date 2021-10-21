Madeline Stephens, a senior at Wellsboro Area High School, has been chosen as the Young Woman of the Month for October by the Wellsboro Business and Professional Women’s Club.
Madeline, 17, is the daughter of James and Jennifer Stephens of Wellsboro.
In school, she is active in Connect4, student council, women’s choir, Dickens Choir, historian of the National Honor Society chapter and a member of the handbell choir.
Outside of school, she volunteers for the Soldiers + Sailors Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, enjoys reading, writing, hiking, sailing, traveling, yoga, photography, listening to music, learning a foreign language and much more.
After graduation, Madeline plans to attend college, majoring in international affairs/relations and a choice of foreign languages. She plans to major in peace studies and conflict resolution, journalism or criminal justice with a potential concentration in international justice and national security.
Her career plans include homeland or international security.