Illusion, misdirection, sleight of hand coupled with laughter and surprise defines the close-up magic that will be performed by three of the world’s greatest magicians in the the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro.

Magicians Garrett Thomas, Kozmo and Joe Maxwell are presenting Magic Beyond Imagination at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 9 at the Deane Center. Theatre doors will open for the show at 7 p.m. This is a family-friendly event.

Magic enthusiasts can pay $10 more for VIP tickets for a meet-and-greet with these magicians, including an up close and personal magic session that starts at 6:15 p.m. sharp. VIPs will be admitted to the theatre beginning at 6 p.m. and receive priority seating.

“The beauty of our show is we make sure that everyone in the audience has a great seat,” said Kozmo.

“Garrett and I have been traveling and working on different magic projects for the past 18 years,” said Kozmo. “We both work at the Magic Castle, a nightclub for magicians and magic enthusiasts in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, California, and at the House of Cards in Nashville, Tennessee, a magic-themed dining experience.”

Garrett Thomas is a magic creator, technician and artist. He is also a TV consultant for David Blaine, known for his magic, including his high-profile feats of endurance. Said Blaine, “Garrett is simply the greatest close-up magician alive today.” His magic defies logic and understanding, changing the impossible to possible for his audiences. Garrett has returned from a triumphant performance on the “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” television show and an exclusive performance for Madonna at her London home.

Kozmo is a street performer, who has thrilled audiences from Bourbon Street to the Great Wall of China with his laugh-out-loud brand of magic. He keeps his audiences in stitches and blows their collective minds with miracles using ordinary objects. In addition to performing at festivals and on street corners around the U.S., Kozmo has appeared on the “Tonight Show” with Jay Leno and was one of six close-up magicians who went on the first Magic Tour of China in 2009.

Joe Maxwell is the master of ceremonies for this magic show and is one of the world’s most sought after drummers, having toured the world with Grammy-nominated recording artist, Moby. But, Maxwell’s real passion is mental magic, stunning audiences with his unbelievable predictions. He has appeared on “Saturday Night Live” and the “Late Show” with David Letterman.

Purchasing tickets in advance is strongly recommended. For tickets and more information, visit www.deanecenter.com or call 570-724-6220.